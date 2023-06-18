Video
Fair election not possible under current govt: GM Quader

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday reiterated that free, fair and neutral elections are not possible under the incumbent government .

"It has repeatedly been proved and the notion of common people that the elections to the city corporations were not held properly and accuracy of the elections were deliberately spoiled using the electronic voting machines (EVM)," he said.

He came up with the remarks while exchanging views with representatives of the party's cultural wing 'Jatiya Sangskritik Party' at his office in the capital's Banani on Saturday evening, according to a media release signed by Khandaker Delwar Jalali, press secretary-2 to the party chairman.

Quader, also deputy leader of the opposition party in the parliament, said intimidations were spread among people by different agencies during the elections and vote riggings through the EVMs were also made.

"Supporters of the ruling party have been showing intimidation to the fellows of the opponent candidates who have not been allowed to enter the polling centres," he said.

The party chairman informed them that they have just been taking part in the elections to evaluate their might and capabilities.

"People witnessed how the electoral system exists in the country and voters now can say they could not cast their votes despite going to the polling centres and our participation in the elections," he said.

Underscoring the need for an accountable government, GM Quader said he has been doing politics to meet demand of the country and nation.

He observed that an accountable government can be ensured through fair election.

Chaired by the cultural wing President and lawmaker Sherifa Quader, the party's Presidium Members Sunil Shovo Roy and Mostafa Al Mahmud, among others spoke at the meeting.    �UNB


