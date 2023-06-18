Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Journos across country protest murder of Nadim, seek justice

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent


Protesting the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, leaders of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Chattogram Union of Journalists and other district units in the country said such brutal killing is a blow to free journalism.

BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Saturday strongly protested the heinous killing of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.
In a protest rally organized in front of the National Press Club in the city, the leaders of BFUJ and DUJ demanded exemplary punishment to the killers of Nadim within the shortest possible time to stop such killings.

Presided over by BFUJ President Omar Faruque, the rally was addressed by eminent journalist and former president of BFUJ Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul as chief guest.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrest of Sadhurpara UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, suspected mastermind of the killing, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul urged the Awami League central leaders to sack him (Babu) permanently from the party.

 He also urged the owners of the organizations, for those Nadim used to work, to stand by the side of the bereaved family.

NPC President Farida Yasmin thanked BFUJ and DUJ for organizing the protest rally and called upon the government to ensure justice to the family within the short possible time.

Dip Azad announced some programmes to be held if not the demands are fulfilled while BFUJ president Omar Faruque alleged that the journalist community is being deprived of justice for long time. After 2001, journalists Manik Saha, Humayun Kabir Balu, Dipankar Chakraborty and Gautam Das, among others, were brutally killed. But the families of those journalists are yet to get justice, he added.

Our Noakhali Correspondent added a human chain was formed to protest the brutal killing of Jamalpur district correspondent of online news portal Banglanews24.com Golam Rabbani Nadim demanding exemplary punishment of the accused in Noakhali district town on Saturday morning.

The one-hour human-chain was formed on Noakhali Press Club premises at around 11:00am which was organized by the journalists of Noakhali district. Nadim was also Bakshiganj correspondent of Ekatar TV.

Our Chattogram staff Correspondent added that protesting the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, leaders of Chattogram Union of Journalists on Saturday said such brutal killing is a blow to free journalism.

Such incident has pointed fingers to the growing insecurity faced by journalists across the country, they said in a rally held in front of the Chattogram Press Club.

Journalists from different media houses participated in the event, defying rain. They demanded quick arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the murder.

Addressing the rally, CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty said Nadim had earlier sought security for his life from the law enforcers but the administration remained silent.

Mentioning that Jamalpur's police superintendent in a talk show opined that journalist Nadim's murder was an isolated incident, Tapan demanded suspension of the SP and the Officer-in-Charge of the police station concerned for failing to provide security to Nadim. CUJ general secretary M Shamsul Islam also spoke at the event.

Meanwhile, journalist of Chapainawabganj under the banner of 'Chapainawabganjer Sangbadik Samaj' formed a human chain in front of the district Press Club on Saturday demanding exemplary punishment for the killers of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO focuses on underwater assets amid Russia sabotage concerns
Dengue: 4 die, 477 more hospitalised
Ukraine won't have 'easy' path to join NATO: Biden
Khaleda returns to Gulshan home from hospital
AL expects easy sail for Boat in Rajshahi City election
Fair election not possible under current govt: GM Quader
Journos across country protest murder of Nadim, seek justice
Journo Nadim was killed in pre-planned way: RAB


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft