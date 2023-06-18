Journos across country protest murder of Nadim, seek justice





Protesting the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, leaders of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Chattogram Union of Journalists and other district units in the country said such brutal killing is a blow to free journalism.



BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Saturday strongly protested the heinous killing of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.





Presided over by BFUJ President Omar Faruque, the rally was addressed by eminent journalist and former president of BFUJ Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul as chief guest.



Expressing satisfaction over the arrest of Sadhurpara UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, suspected mastermind of the killing, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul urged the Awami League central leaders to sack him (Babu) permanently from the party.



He also urged the owners of the organizations, for those Nadim used to work, to stand by the side of the bereaved family.



NPC President Farida Yasmin thanked BFUJ and DUJ for organizing the protest rally and called upon the government to ensure justice to the family within the short possible time.



Dip Azad announced some programmes to be held if not the demands are fulfilled while BFUJ president Omar Faruque alleged that the journalist community is being deprived of justice for long time. After 2001, journalists Manik Saha, Humayun Kabir Balu, Dipankar Chakraborty and Gautam Das, among others, were brutally killed. But the families of those journalists are yet to get justice, he added.



Our Noakhali Correspondent added a human chain was formed to protest the brutal killing of Jamalpur district correspondent of online news portal Banglanews24.com Golam Rabbani Nadim demanding exemplary punishment of the accused in Noakhali district town on Saturday morning.



The one-hour human-chain was formed on Noakhali Press Club premises at around 11:00am which was organized by the journalists of Noakhali district. Nadim was also Bakshiganj correspondent of Ekatar TV.



Our Chattogram staff Correspondent added that protesting the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, leaders of Chattogram Union of Journalists on Saturday said such brutal killing is a blow to free journalism.



Such incident has pointed fingers to the growing insecurity faced by journalists across the country, they said in a rally held in front of the Chattogram Press Club.



Journalists from different media houses participated in the event, defying rain. They demanded quick arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the murder.



Addressing the rally, CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty said Nadim had earlier sought security for his life from the law enforcers but the administration remained silent.



Mentioning that Jamalpur's police superintendent in a talk show opined that journalist Nadim's murder was an isolated incident, Tapan demanded suspension of the SP and the Officer-in-Charge of the police station concerned for failing to provide security to Nadim. CUJ general secretary M Shamsul Islam also spoke at the event.



Meanwhile, journalist of Chapainawabganj under the banner of 'Chapainawabganjer Sangbadik Samaj' formed a human chain in front of the district Press Club on Saturday demanding exemplary punishment for the killers of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.



