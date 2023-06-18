Video
Journo Nadim was killed in pre-planned way: RAB

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent


Journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim was killed in 'a pre-planned way' for his report against Sadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the RAB said on Saturday.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin Legal and Media Wing Director  of Commander Khandaker Al Moin  said in a press conference at the RAB Media Centre on Saturday that his reports on a scandal involving a woman angered the chairman which led to the murder.
Babu, the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, was detained from Panchagarh by RAB around 9:00am on Saturday.

Babu, General Secretary of Bakshiganj upazila Awami League, has also been suspended from Awami League for violating party discipline, according to party sources.

Meanwhile, Fahim Faisal Rifat, son of Mahmudul Alam Babu, has been suspended from the post of joint convener of Bakshiganj upazila unit Chhatra League. Rifat is also an accused in the murder case.
 
He was suspended for violating organisational discipline, according to a press release issued by Chhatra League on Saturday. The press release said the image of the organisation has been tarnished as Rifat's name appeared in different media for his alleged involvement with the murder.

A case was filed on Saturday against UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, also suspended general secretary of union Awami League, in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.
 
Monira Begum, wife of slain Banglanews24.com journalist Nadim, filed the case against 22 identified people and 25 unidentified ones.

Sohel Rana, Officer-in-Charge of Bakshiganj Police Station, said the victim's wife filed the case making chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad in Bakshiganj upazila Mahmudul Alam Babu the prime accused in the case.  He said police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the murder of the journalist.

Monira claimed that her husband had been subjected to various forms of harassment before the incident, and it was the chairman's associates who carried out the killing. She demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the incident.

She alleged that her husband was killed on the orders of UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu due to his news reporting.

Since the murder, journalists across the country have been demanding exemplary punishment of the killers.


