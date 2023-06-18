Video
Despite no strong rivals, AL ill at ease in Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) election looks like it is going to be an uncontested event with BNP keeping out of the fray. The candidate of Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has also stepped aside now. Despite an empty field and the outpouring of sympathy from the government circles for the ruling party candidate, the Awami League is not at all comfortable with the polls outlook.

Two local Awami League leaders pointed to two factors as the reason behind the discomfort. Firstly, there is 'suspicion and mistrust' regarding some influential leaders who are deprived of party nomination for the post of mayor. Secondly, there is a fear that the anti-government voters will unite against the AL candidate.

AL candidate, despite not having a strong opponent due to the fear of polarization in the polling field, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury is campaigning hard day and night. Last Wednesday, when the main rival of the AL candidate of the Jatiya Party, Nazrul Islam (Babul) limited his campaigning because of the rain, the AL candidate participated in several programmes from noon till midnight.

Awami League mayoral candidate, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury told the Daily Observer, "Who the opponent is or which party he belongs to does not matter. There is no opportunity to look down on any rival candidate. Everyone is important. Keeping this in mind, we are campaigning."

Voting in Sylhet city will be held on June 21. The total number of voters is 486,605 people. Apart from the candidates of Awami League and Jatiya Party, Zaker's Party candidate Md Zahirul Alam and independent candidates, Abdul Hanif, Md Chalah Uddin, Md Shah Zaman Mia and Mushtaq Ahmed Rauf Mostafa are in competition. Apart from this, the Islami Andolon Bangladesh announced the boycott of elections in Sylhet and Rajshahi City due to the attack on the mayoral candidate of the Islami Andolan in Barisal. According to this decision of the party, Mahmudul Hasan, the candidate of the Islami Andolan in Sylhet, withdrew from the election last Monday night.

In the last two elections, Awami League mayoral candidate Badruddin Ahmad Kamran lost to BNP candidate Ariful Haque Chowdhury. A large section of the party believes that the 'internal opposition' of the leaders is mainly responsible for the defeat of Badruddin Ahmad Kamran in the last election. This time too, the supporters of the party are in the same fear.

Many of the local leaders were angry that the United Kingdom Awami League Joint General Secretary Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury was given the party nomination bypassing the local leaders. However, none of the local leaders are openly opposing the candidate for fear of organizational punishment.

Many local leaders think that 10 local leaders failed to seek the nomination of Awami League for the post of mayor. Some of them still could not accept Anwaruzzaman's nomination from their heart. As a result, some of them can work against party interest. Awami League leaders and workers are campaigning amid this doubt.

Three ward-level leaders of the Awami League complained that many important leaders of the party regularly attended the view exchange meeting and addressed the event, but they did not enter the campaigning in full strength. Apart from this, there is a lack of sincerity and spontaneity among these leaders regarding elections.

Some 42 members of the BNP and 20 members of Jamaat (two polls boycotting parties) are contesting for the post of Councillors despite taking strict measures against rebel candidates. If the BNP-Jamaat voters go to the polling centres to select their councillor candidate, who will they vote for the post of mayor? It has now become a matter of discussion. Therefore, the mayoral candidates are keeping an eye on the anti-government 'vote bank' in the calculation of votes.

Unlike Awami League candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party candidate Nazrul Islam (Babul) can attract Awami League or anti-government votes, leaders and workers of various political parties generally think that. However, some leaders of BNP and Jamaat say that the workers-supporters will not go to the polling centres to vote since their parties boycotted the election.

Talking to three leaders of Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party, it seems that BNP is keen to prevent party voters from going to the centres. And Awami League is thinking about how to reduce voter turnout in the ward where there are more BNP-Jamaat supporters or voters.

On the other hand, the Jatiya Party is deciding what to do to increase voter turnout in the wards where there are anti-government votes. However, a Jamaat source said that the mayoral candidate of Awami League will also get some votes from their workers-supporters. On the other hand, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, who was elected mayor twice in a row on the nomination of BNP, said, "We request the voters of BNP not to go to the centre." We have no interest at all in this vote.


