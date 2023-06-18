Ticket fares increasing from July 1







According to an office order signed by Mihrabur Rashid Khan, Deputy Director (Interchange) of the Office of the Director General of Bangladesh Railway, on June 6 fixed fares of inter-country Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express trains are adjusted in line with the dollar value. Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express fares have been hiked due to the recent increase in dollar value and travel tax. The new fare list will be implemented from July 1.



Maitree Express was launched on April 14 in 2008 on the Dhaka-Kolkata route. The train runs from Dhaka to Kolkata five days a week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday). And Kolkata comes to Dhaka five days a week (Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). Dhaka-Kolkata AC seat fare on Maitree Express has been increased from Tk 4,195 to Tk 4,795. AC chair fare has been increased from Tk 2,965 to Tk 3,530. There is a 50 per cent discount for children aged one to five years. In this case the age will be determined according to the passport. Tickets are issued for three seats in single cabin and six seats in double cabin.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26 in 2021 inaugurated the Mitali Express train in Dhaka on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The length of this route is 530 km. Of this, 84 km is in the Indian part and 446 km in Bangladesh part. AC chair fare for this route has been increased from Tk 3,210 to Tk 3,785. AC seat has been increased from Tk 4,065 to Tk 4,175 and AC berth or sleeper has been increased from Tk 5,915 to Tk 6,570.



Bandhan Express was launched on November 16 in 2017 as a symbol of friendship between Bangladesh and India. The train is running on Khulna-Kolkata route. Khulna-Kolkata AC seat fare has been increased to Tk 2,900. The rent of AC chair has been increased to Tk 2,265. The fare for children up to five years of age will be 50 per cent of the basic fare.



Many people travel from Bangladesh to India for medical and business purposes. Thousands of people travel by train as it is comfortable and affordable.



