BPCs move to import toxic Diesel slammed







"Pollution is a global issue, and it has a global standard, we demand a total revision of the emission standards of Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022 and urge the authority to align the rule with China, Japan or India," Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Dean, Faculty of Science, Chairman of Department of Environmental Science, Stamford University, said on Saturday.



He made these comments at a roundtable discussion on Policy Advocacy: Toward Clean Energy Production in Bangladesh, organized by the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) at PIB, Dhaka.

Shahrier Ahmed Chowdhury, Chief of the Centre for Energy Research of United International University, Sharif Jamil, Coordinator, WaterlKeepers Bangladesh, Monju Maria Palma, Deputy Director of World Vision Bangladesh, Mohammad Mamun Miah, Executive Director, Earth Society and Prof Dr Gulshan Ara Latifa, former president of Bangladesh Geological Society participated in the discussion.



According to Bangladesh Standard Testing Institute (BSTI) the limit for Sulfur in diesel is 350ppm though Bangladesh usually exports the diesel containing 50ppm.



On the other hand, most of the developed countries are adapting Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (USD) ranging from 10ppm to 15ppm. Our neighbour India also set the limit at 10ppm in 2020.



He said the Department of Environment (DoE) has already set a road map to set the ceiling of sulfur content of diesel to 50ppm by 2023 and in response to a writ observation by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in 2019.



However, in response to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's (BPC) appeal, Ministry of Industries agreed for 500ppm or above on a meeting held on January 2023 to curtail export expense, he added.



"Not only the diesel issue, the government is allowing the development partners working in the country's power and energy sector to cross the emission standards of Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022 that could potentially lead to more severe air pollution in future and have a potential negative impact on the total GDP of the country," Majumdar also a Joint Secretary, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Founding Chairman, Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) opined.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has introduced the Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022 to regulate emissions standards across various production sectors, including power plants.



He said according to the Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022, the maximum allowable limit of SO2, NOx, and particulate matter for stack emissions of thermal power plants are 200, 200, and 50 mg/Nm3 respectively, which is around 4-5 times higher than the standards of developed countries," he argued.



Citing example, Prof Majumdar said the SO2, NOx and particle limits for Matarbari are 21, 8 and 10 times each, higher than the median air pollution limits set for new coal-fired power plants constructed or proposed in Japan since 2012.



However, these standards are also 5-7 times higher than the countries (China and Japan) responsible for developed thermal power plants in Bangladesh, he added.



"While WHO has reduced the standard of PM2.5 standard from 10 �g/m3 to 5 �g/m3 realizing the health risks of air pollution; Bangladesh's pollution control rules shows that permissible level of particulate matter has been increased from 15 �g/m3 to 35 �g/m3," Kamruzzaman said.



To mitigate the severe impacts of air pollution in the future, it is recommended that at least the previous standard of 15 �g/m3 is to be maintained. This would help to ensure that the negative effects of air pollution on public health and the environment of Bangladesh are minimized, he added.



If policymakers incorporate all the existing environmentally friendly policies, it will not only help to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) but also speed up the graduating of Bangladesh towards being a mid-income country, he said.



