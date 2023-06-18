

Tigers crush Afghans



This is the 3rd largest victory by runs in the history of the game. England are holding the record of the largest victory of 675 runs against Australia in 1928 while Australia took the revenge beating the English by 562 runs in 1934.



However, resuming from overnights 45 for two on Saturday morning, Afghanistan lost all the rest eight batters within the 1st session of the day to succumb to the Tigers helplessly. They started losing wickets from the early overs of day as Nasir Jamal had fallen down on six and his successor Afsar Zazai followed his footstep to return to the dugout scoring as many runs.

Bahir Shah made his Test debut as the concussion substitute of skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who retired hurt scoring 13 runs on the previous day as a quick bouncer of Taskin Ahmed hit the helmet of Shahidi and he had to leave 22 yards immediately. Bahir however, failed to grab the chance he got and was dismissed on seven as the guest had been in serious trouble losing five wickets to post 78 runs on the board.



Bangladesh pacers took devastating form further to crush Afghan late-order as they sent the set batters Rahmat Shah (30) and Karim Janat (18) to the dugout to expose Afghan tail.



Among the last three batters, Amir Hamza gathered five runs, Ahmadzai managed one. Zahir was given out in the 2nd ball of the 33rd over. Taskin started celebrating his maiden Test fifer but Zahir sustained challenging umpires decision. Taskin's full-toss in the following delivery uprooted the stumps and the 3rd umpire once again poured water on Taskin's celebration declaring a 'no' ball. However, Zahir had to leave the ground retiring hurt in the last ball of that over as the low bouncer of Taskin hit the elbow of the Afghan cricketer. The visitors thereby, had to stop on 115 for nine to concede a massive 546-run defeat. Zahir and Nijat Masood, the Jack, both were on four when the game came to an end.

Taskin scalped four wickets for 37 runs and Shoriful took three for 28. Miraz and Ebadot shared the rest.



Earlier on Wednesday, Afghanistan won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. The Tigers posted 382 runs in their first innings ridding on the bat of Najmul Hossain Shanto (146), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (76), Mehidy Miraz (48) and Mushfiqur Rahim (47). Debutant Nijat Masood hauled five wickets for 79 runs while Uamin Ahmadzai picked two.



Afghanistan in reply, were bowled out for 146 run. Afsar Zazai (36) and Nasir Jamal (35) were the top scorers. Ebadot Hossain notched four wickets for 47 while Miraz, Taijul and Shoriful shared the rest among them equally.



Bangladesh declared their second innings on 425 for four after brilliant knocks from Snato (124), Mominul Haque (not out 121), Zakir Hasan (71) and skipper Liton Das (not out 66). Zahir Khan took two and Amir Hamza picked one wicket.



Afghanistan thereby, got an impossible target of 662 runs to achieve, chasing which, the visitors lost both their openers within couple of overs as Shariful Islam stroke in the very first ball of the innings to claim the wicket of Afghan opener Ibrahim Zardan. Taskin Ahmed joined the party to prey Abdul Malik in the following over when Malik was on five.



Najmul Hossain Shanto was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 270 runs with centuries in both the innings.



