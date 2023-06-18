We’ll adopt our visa policy: Quader







"Let them implement their visa policy, we don't care about it. There is question around the world about the standard of democracy of the country, which has announced a new visa policy. We can also adopt a new visa policy. Wait and see," said Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, replying to reporters after paying a visit to 4.5 km of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project's construction site at Tongi, Gazipur.



Turning to BNP's comment that they will foil the election, the AL General Secretary said now it is for all to see how the US implements its visa policy after BNP's threat to foil polls.

"The US said the new visa policy will be applied to those who will obstruct holding free and fair election. We will see whether the policy remains blind, dumb or it will be realistic," he said.



Replying to a question from a reporter, Quader said corruption and misrule are relevant to BNP. Why they are talking so much on these issues after indulging in corruption and misrule, he questioned.



About BNP's comments that AL will flee and that it cannot stay in power, Quader said, "We heard such statements of BNP for last 14 years. BNP could not start any visible movement to get their leader released."



About the trial of killers of murdered journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur, Quader said political identity will not influence the trial. Legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in the killing.



Quader announced that Metrorail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route in the capital would begin in September or October.



Regarding the BRT Project, he said, "Around 91 per cent work of the Bus Rapid Transit project has been completed and that 95 per cent work of the elevated portion of the project from the House Building to Cherag Ali College Gate had been completed."



The entire project is expected to be completed by September or October, he added.



To improve the capital's transportation system before Eid-ul-Azha, Quader said that Jashimuddin Road section of BRT near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) will be opened to traffic before Eid.



Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Tajgaon to Tongi will be opened to traffic before the general election, Quader said.



The construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram has been completed and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding that around 100 newly built bridges also await inauguration.



To ensure safe travel during Eid-ul-Azha, Quader announced that no cattle market will be allowed on highways.



"Cattle markets will be allowed only at designated areas in accordance with rules and regulations to prevent traffic congestions," he said.



The authorities will diligently enforced traffic rules, to facilitate hassle free journey home to holiday makers, the bridges minister added.



Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Bridges Division Secretary Monjur Hossain, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbub Alam and Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman, were present, among others.



