Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital as he fell ill at his residence on Friday night.BNP Chairperson's media wing member Sairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "He is undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital and is now under observation."Family members of the BNP leader have sought doa for the early recovery of Khandaker Mosharraf from the people.