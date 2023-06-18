Vegetable prices fall slightly but fish high







On Saturday, buyers in various markets in the capital said that the prices of chicken and vegetables increase and decrease in the market from time to time but there is no sign of fall in fish prices. For many days, all the fish are being sold at the same inflated price.



The prices of green chilli is Tk 120, bitter gourd is Tk 80 per kg, gourd is Tk 60 to Tk 70, palol is Tk 60 to Tk 80, gourd is Tk 60, sweet pumpkin is Tk 30 to Tk 35 per piece, pumpkin is Tk 50 to Tk 60. A 300- gram cauliflower is Tk 40, papaya Tk 40 to Tk 50, brinjal Tk 60 to Tk 80, cabbage Tk 80 per kg, kankarol Tk 80, chichinga (snake gourd) Tk 60, cucumber Tk 60, carrot Tk 80, katchu lathi Tk 80, tomato Tk 40 per kg and Lemon Tk 30 a set of four.

The large-sized Rupchanda fish are being sold between Tk 950 and Tk 1,100. Smaller sized Rupchanda are being sold between Tk 450 and Tk 600 cultivated shing fish is being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 300 per kg, desi shing fish Tk 400 to Tk 500, desi magur Tk 450, pabda Tk 280 to Tk 400, ruhi Tk 180 to Tk 350, maula Tk 200 to Tk 250, kachki at Tk 250 -Tk 280. The price of Boal has decreased by about Tk 100 to Tk 200. At present, Indian big boal is being sold at Tk 450 to Tk 500 per kg, desi boal is selling at Tk 600 to Tk 700 per kg.



The owner of Poultry supply company Mozammel Haque said, "If the owners of farm sell chicken at a low price for two days, we will sell it at a low price." But from Friday the owners of the farm are selling at high prices. We have to buy broiler chicken at Tk 235 per kg. Meanwhile, beef is being sold at Tk 780 to Tk 800 per kg, mutton at Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,200 per kg depending on the quality. Besides, broilers are being sold at Tk 200 per kg, Sonali layer at Tk 280 - Tk 350 per kg.



Nazmul Haque, a private employee who came to market in the capital's Malibagh market, said the prices of all things including vegetables, meat and onions suddenly increased in the market, but it decreased again for a while. But it is the opposite in the case of fish. For a long time, the price of all types of fish in the market has been increasing. Ordinary buyers are having problems with this, is there no one to see this? Those concerned should take steps to reduce excess prices by monitoring the market."

Meanwhile, a garment worker who came to buy fish in Mohakhali kitchen said, "The price of poor people's fish pangash, tilapia, farmed koi, rui fish is also very high.



