Soldier killed, one other hurt in IED blast in Bandarban

An army soldier was killed and another injured in an explosion of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ruma upazila of Bandarban on Friday, ISPR said in a media statement on Saturday.The deceased is Monnaf Hossain Raju, 21, and injured Md Rezaul, 24.According to the ISPR, the explosion happened around 1:30pm on Friday when the soldiers were going to distribute pure drinking water and oral saline from Silopi Para TOB (Temporary Operating Base), leaving them critically injured.They were sent to Chittagong Combined Military Hospital by Air Force helicopter on an urgent basis.Later, soldier Monnaf Hossain Raju died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, added the release.Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed his deep shock and condolences to the bereaved family of the martyred army man.