Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:53 PM
BNP united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan termed Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's assertion that many BNP leaders are preparing to join the next election under a partisan government a 'sheer lie'.

"Why are only many leaders? We all want to participate in the elections, but not under this government, under a non-partisan neutral government," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party has long been boycotting the local government elections, including union Parishad and city polls, and a few leaders who joined the polls have been expelled from the party.

Nazrul said the ruling party leaders are making reckless comments about BNP and its leaders manifesting their bad taste. "We also hear that many people who belong to Awami League want to leave the country fearing bad times ahead. But is it a matter of giving a speech? We do not make such comments as our level is not that much low."

Shaheed Pinku Smriti Parishad arranged the discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DR), marking the 43rd death anniversary of Rajshahi Medical College unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Mainul Ahsan Pinku.


