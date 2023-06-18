Video
PM returns home from Geneva

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home from Geneva, wrapping up her three-day official visit to Switzerland.

A regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Saturday (at 1:55 am).

Earlier, the flight took off from Geneva International Airport at 11:50am local time (3:50pm Bangladesh time) on Friday.

The PM went to Geneva on June 13 to attend the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on June 14 and 15 in the Swiss city.    �UNB


