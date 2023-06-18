AWS, DIPTI will create 50,000 server experts in Bangladesh





Amazon Web Services (AWS) will create 50,000 server experts in Bangladesh by training young talented IT professionals in collaboration with Daffodil International Professional Training Institute (DIPTI).



On Saturday, for the first time in Bangladesh, Daffodil International University (DIU) and Daffodil International Professional Training Institute (DIPTI) jointly organised Amazon Web Services Cloud Day 2023 celebration in Dhaka under the supervision of 10 experts in collaboration with AWS.





Through this groundbreaking event, Daffodil will play an important role in creating job opportunities for the young technology professionals of Bangladesh.



The Daffodil family is keen to integrate AWS into the education system of Bangladesh and embed AWS in the course curriculum and DIPTI and Daffodil family will conduct the training of AWS in Bangladesh.



DIPTI with the support of Daffodil International University has taken this initiative to promote AWS Cloud Services in Bangladesh and introduce the power and technology capabilities of AWS Cloud Services to a wider audience in Bangladesh. AWS is committed to revolutionise Bangladesh's technology sector by training 50,000 technology enthusiasts for employment through AWS cloud services.



AWS has set the target of producing 700,000 skilled technology professionals over the next few years. AWS and DIPTI will actively work to address the digital skills gap in Bangladesh to build Smart Bangladesh.



By empowering professionals with industry-leading knowledge and skills, the two institutions will work together to promote economic growth, innovation and bring technological advancement in Bangladesh.



Founder and Chairman of Daffodil International University, Dr Sabur Khan said, "The Daffodil family always welcomes these initiatives and we want to create skilled manpower for Amazon. It will be a great initiative for creating skilled human resources.



Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikdar attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest.



AWS Startup Solution Architect Mohammad Mahdi-Uz Zaman presented the keynote paper.



DIU Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Bangladesh Association of Software Information and Services (BASIS) President Russel T Ahmed, AWS Head of Training and Certificate, Amit Meheta, Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh President A K MA Hamid also spoke at the opening ceremony.

ICT Division Secretary Md Samsul Arefin attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.



