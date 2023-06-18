

Ambassador Zahangir Alam awarded PhD



Ambassador Zahangir Alam is a member of BCS Administration Cadre (8th batch). He is the son of renowned school teacher Mawlana Ruhul Amin of Patkelpota Village under Sadar Upazilla of Meherpur District. Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam H.E. was awarded PhD Degree as External Researcher from University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent. The topic of his thesis is "Factors Affecting the Adoption of Technology-Driven International Trade: Asian Context".Md Zahangir Alam, now with concurrent accreditation as Bangladesh envoy to Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, published articles and conference papers in the Universities of United States of America, Australia, Austria, India, Malaysia and Uzbekistan.Ambassador Zahangir Alam is a member of BCS Administration Cadre (8th batch). He is the son of renowned school teacher Mawlana Ruhul Amin of Patkelpota Village under Sadar Upazilla of Meherpur District.