Ctg water-logging projects yield no results, people see it again







On Saturday, the low-lying areas of the port city had gone under knee-deep rain water in a moderate rainfall.



The city people have been suffering severely for water-logging particularly the people of the low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad and Reazuddin Bazar. The service holders and the school-going students had been stranded due to water-logging.

So the residents of the port city will not get respite from the perennial monsoon-time water stagnation this year too even though four mega projects worth around Tk 15,000 crore have been taken over the last eight years to solve the water-logging in the city. The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon season from water stagnation.



Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one - re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals - is only 76 per cent done whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of retaining walls, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.



Meanwhile, the deadline for completion of the "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram" implemented by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is expected to be extended till December 2024. As per initial DPP, the project was scheduled to be completed by June 2020. But in the second time revision, the deadline had been extended to June 2023.



Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city. The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.



But the WDB had started their works of the water-logging project at Tk 1,620 crore in October last year after a long time.



Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram"; and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project are going on to remove water-logging.



In the recently announced budget of 2023-24 fiscal, the government has proposed to allocate Tk 100 crore for WDB project; Tk 100 crore for CCC Project from Baroipara to Karnaphuli River canal and Tk 580 crore for CDA project of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram."



According to CDA Master Plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.



CHATTOGRAM, June 17: Despite four mega projects to remove water-logging in Chattogram, there has been no visible improvement. The people of Chattogram city are still deprived from the benefit of the projects.On Saturday, the low-lying areas of the port city had gone under knee-deep rain water in a moderate rainfall.The city people have been suffering severely for water-logging particularly the people of the low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad and Reazuddin Bazar. The service holders and the school-going students had been stranded due to water-logging.So the residents of the port city will not get respite from the perennial monsoon-time water stagnation this year too even though four mega projects worth around Tk 15,000 crore have been taken over the last eight years to solve the water-logging in the city. The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon season from water stagnation.Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one - re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals - is only 76 per cent done whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of retaining walls, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.Meanwhile, the deadline for completion of the "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram" implemented by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is expected to be extended till December 2024. As per initial DPP, the project was scheduled to be completed by June 2020. But in the second time revision, the deadline had been extended to June 2023.Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city. The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.But the WDB had started their works of the water-logging project at Tk 1,620 crore in October last year after a long time.Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram"; and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project are going on to remove water-logging.In the recently announced budget of 2023-24 fiscal, the government has proposed to allocate Tk 100 crore for WDB project; Tk 100 crore for CCC Project from Baroipara to Karnaphuli River canal and Tk 580 crore for CDA project of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram."According to CDA Master Plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.