

Passengers surprised to see PM in regular flight The passengers of a regular commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Saturday were surprised and delighted to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanging greetings with them as a co-passenger.

Sheikh Hasina met the passengers one after another and exchanged pleasantries with all on board the flight that brought her back to Dhaka from Geneva, Switzerland.



Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam, who was with her, said, "The Prime Minister enquired about their (passengers) wellbeing in the packed commercial flight of Biman. Many of them were surprised finding the Prime Minister sitting next to them in the flight."





She took kids on her lap, spoke to children with affection and spent time having chit chat with them.

Some of the passengers freely expressed their views to the Prime Minister on various issues including rapid economic development achieved by Bangladesh in last 14 and a half years.



The Prime Minister returned home from Geneva after attending 'World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All' held in the Swiss capital on June 14-15.



A regular flight of Biman carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 01:55am on Saturday.



