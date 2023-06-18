PM’s ten special initiatives empowers country’s womenfolk







After assuming power in 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had attached utmost importance on priority basis to ensure basic rights of people including poverty and hunger free society, housing, education, health and social safety.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by her sagacity and vision undertook Ten Special Initiatives to ensure overall development of society and state .

The PM's ten special initiatives are: Palli Sanchay Bank (Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar), Asrayan Prokalpo, Digital Bangladesh, Education Assistance, Women Empowerment, Electricity For All, Social Safety Program, Community Clinic, Mental Health, Social Safety Programme, Investment Development and Environment Protection.



General Manager of Palli Sanchay Bank (PSB) Dipankar Rai said at the beginning of the 'Ekti Bari Ekti Khamar' project, the village development samity was formed with a total of 60 members. Among 60 members, 40 women members are mandatory.



As a result, 60 percent of women have become self-reliant using her own resources.



He said "There are 60 lakh members in Palli Sanchay Bank. Of them, 40 lakh members are women."



Through this project, the village housewives have created a revolution by becoming financially independent.



Besides, empowering women, the project focuses on raising awareness and sensitivity of women, creating public awareness on dowry and child marriage. Thus, the main objective of this project is to ensure women empowerment by improving her financial and societal status, he added.



To ensure women empowerment under the Ashrayan project, ownership of land and house is given in the joint names of husband and wife of landless, homeless, destitute and uprooted families.



In this case, special priority is being given to the disabled, elderly, widows and to women, abandoned by husband. In order to prevent the resettled family from getting involved in future disputes over ownership, the land ownership is handed over on the spot along with the registered documents , hand over certificates and title deeds.



Tattho Apa ( Information Sister ) is another familiar name across the country. This endeavour was taken by Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha of the Women and Children Affairs ministry under a project named "Tottho Apa: Empowering Women Through ICT Towards Digital Bangladesh Project" in April 2017.



The first phase of the project was successfully implemented in 13 upazilas while the five-year second phase is now being implemented in 492 Upazilas to ensure availability of information technology to grass root women.



The major objectives of the project are establishment of Information Centre in each 492 upazilas of 64 districts to sensitize one crore village women to solve their everyday problems through information technology.



Under the project, e-commerce assistance through Information Canters are being provided to women while a technology based team through e-learning is being formed in the rural areas.



Each information centre has one Information Service Officer and two Information Service Assistants, who are known as Tottho Apa at the project area for providing information services in the rural areas across the country.



Apart from this, women with IT education visit the village households in the project area and provide information related to education, health, law, business, gender and agriculture using the laptops.



