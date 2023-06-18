Video
NBJF gets new body

Mokarram Prez, Mufdi GS

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Mokarram Hossain, Editor of the Daily New Nation and Mufdi Ahmed, Editor of the Daily Anadabazar, have been elected president and general secretary of the new committee of North Bengal Journalist Forum (NBJF) unanimously.

At a general meeting of the NBJF, an organization of the journalists from Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions working in different media outlets, held on Saturday, the new committee was formed.

NBJF adviser MA Aziz, also a former president of the organization, chaired the meeting held in a city restaurant in Dhaka's Segunbagicha. Among others, former presidents Lutfar Rahman and Modabber Hossain, Nayadiganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, senior members Shamsul Haque Durrani and Shaikh Enamul Haque also spoke.

In the committee, Shahnewaz Dulal was elected vice president, Abdul Baset Miah and Gausul Azam Bipu joint general secretary, Saifunnaher Sumi treasurer, Habibur Rahman (Ponchayet Habib) office secretary, Aktaruzzaman Roki organizing secretary, Moshiur Rahman sports and cultural secretary and M. Umor Faruq was elected information and publicity secretary.

Newly elected executive committee members are: Modabber Hossain, Anwar Uddin, Abu Yusuf, Shamsul Haque Basunia, Jamiul Ahsan Shipu, Sumon Mustafiz, Abdullah Al Mamun, Zia Islam, Ahmed Mushfiqa Nazneen and Ruhul Amin.


