Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

C-19: 108 more cases reported

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Bangladesh has recorded 108 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,041,240.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,455 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 1,996 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.41 per cent. Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 94.

Another 71 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,309.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.34 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s ten special initiatives empowers country’s womenfolk
Six sent to jail over Opu murder
NBJF gets new body
C-19: 108 more cases reported
BNP’s caretaker govt demand dies in field: Hasan
Call for developing creativity of technical students
Autumn orientation prog held at IIUC
39 more dengue cases recorded


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft