Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:52 PM
BNP’s caretaker govt demand dies in field: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 17: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said BNP's demand for a polls-time caretaker government had died in the field.

"BNP's demand for a caretaker government had died in the field. I would like to urge the BNP leaders to take part in the next polls accepting the reality," he said, after attending an orientation function of International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) at Kumira in Sitakunda of the district.

Rejecting a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the caretaker government issue, Hasan said BNP raised the demand and pursued the international community at different times. But any country didn't support their (BNP) demand, he added.

The minister said, "We want a free and neutral election with the participation of all political parties. The Election Commission will organise the polls and we want the next government to be through the polls. But BNP wants guarantee of winning in the polls from the EC through foreigners."

He said none, even the government, the EC or foreigners can give the BNP the guarantee of winning. In fact, they are afraid of the elections, he added.

Replying to a query over vandalism of photo frames and mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Jamalkhan in Chattogram city, the minister said BNP leaders are teaching the youths to destroy the country's history, heritage and culture and arson terrorism.

BNP activists vandalized photo frames and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other prominent persons who played pivotal roles in historic movements, including the anti-British movement and the great Liberation War. It means BNP doesn't respect the history, culture and heritage and they want to destroy those, said Hasan.

 Expressing his deep condemnation, the minister said BNP, in fact, is organising terrorists across the country.    BSS


