Call for developing creativity of technical students







The observation came on Saturday at a views-exchange meeting arranged by Rangpur Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at its conference room in the city marking the Technical and Vocational Education Week- 2023.



Earlier, a 'Technical Fair and Skills Competition' on the theme 'Smart Education, Smart Country and Bangladesh of Sheikh Hasina' was inaugurated on the RPI campus.

The 'Technical Fair and Skills Competition' was arranged under the Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation (ASSET) project being implemented by the Technical and Madrasah Education Division under the Ministry of Education.



The main objective of arranging the events is aimed at promoting the popularity of technical education and developing the talent and innovative power of technical and vocational students.



Deputy Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Nazneen inaugurated the 'Technical Fair and Skills Competition' and addressed the meeting as the chief guest.



Rangpur Regional Director (Deputy Secretary) of the Directorate of Technical Education Khandaker Md. Nahid Hasan attended the events as a special guest with RPI Principal Engineer Md Fariduddin Ahmed in the chair.



Government officials, Vice-principal of RPI Engineer Md Tazul Islam, Principals, Vice-principals and teachers and students of 14 public and private technical and vocational educational institutions from across the district were present.



The speakers stressed developing the creativity of technical students to promote their innovative skills and produce skilled workforces for facing the challenges to implement the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in the competitive 21st century. �BSS

