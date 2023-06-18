Autumn orientation prog held at IIUC







CHATTOGRAM, June 17: Autumn 2023 Semester's orientation programme of International Islamic University Chittagong was held at IIUC Central Auditorium, Kumira on Saturday.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP was present as the chief guest in the programme.Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and IIUC Board of Trustee Chairman Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP were present as special guests.Addressing as chief guest Information Minister said to the new students, "Our parents have brought us to this position with love and care, so we should also take care of them. We have a culture, social ties, family education which is much better than Europe-America."Special guest of the programme, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan said, "The Saudi government will provide infrastructure and other support to advance the educational development activities of IIUC."