Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:51 PM
Home Editorial

Don’t commit suicide on trivial issues

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Life is not a bed of roses. A life without struggle has virtually no meaning. Unfortunately, a good number of people in our society in an effort to escape the pains and struggle resort to untoward behavior like suicide. And it is clear for recent surge in suicide in country. Research says that on an average, 29 people commit suicide every day.

The reasons that mainly provoke people in our country to commit suicide are loneliness, frustration and failure. Failure and frustration are part of life.  The tendency to commit suicide also works among those who have not had control over themselves since childhood. During the Corona period, more than 14,000 people committed suicide in one year across the country.

According to information of Institute of Mental Health, an average of 10,000 people commit suicide in Bangladesh every year. This information frightens us. Besides, the Aachol Foundation claims that the number of suicide cases in 2020 increased by 44.37 percent compared to 2019.The report also found that student suicide had risen at an alarming rate. Education is the backbone of a nation. What would happen to future generations if there were so many suicidal tendencies among students?

We have to awaken our conscience, our thinking and control ourselves. We have to survive in the midst of all adversity. Life is not so trivial. Nowadays, the tendency of young people to commit suicide is increasing. But do we understand that suicide is not a solution? Nothing can ever be solved by committing suicide.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Government College



