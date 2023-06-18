Why the world awaiting climate disaster







The worry comes when it is found that the climate policies adopted currently will lead to average temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the century, nearly twice the UN goal of an increase of 1.5 degree Celsius.



What sounds ominous for us is that the world as a whole has been at risk but in the case of Bangladesh it is likely to be far worse than what is thought because of our geographical location.

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries from the impacts of the climate change. As a proof, we have already started experiencing an increased intensity of disasters and calamities in the form of small to medium scale floods, cyclones, flash floods and landslides every year.



As a result, as per some estimates, Bangladesh between 2000 and 2019, suffered economic losses worth over $3.72 billion and witnessed at least 185 extreme weather-related events due to climate change.



Unfortunately, all these devastating climate incidents have been occurring to Bangladesh for which the country is a little to blame. According to Germanwatch's 2021 Global Climate Risk Index, despite producing only 0.56 percent of the global emissions that change the world's climate, Bangladesh ranks seventh on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate devastation.



Why has the world been increasingly at risk of climate change? The first and foremost reason is that leading countries are far off-track in meeting climate promises and commitments. Most importantly, there is a lack of serious intent, ambition, trust and cooperation among world nations.



There are also clouds and ambiguity hanging over the key issue of financing to fight the climate change. And this issue was raised at the Berlin conference with emerging economies, including China demanding that rich countries vastly scale up climate financing.



However, the contentious financing issue may be stymieing the progress of climate talks in the coming years. There is also a stand-off among nations over other issues including how to minimise the social costs of transitioning to clean energy, how to quantify countries' adaptation needs and how to help economies already devastated by climate-induced extreme weather.



The reality is that if we waste time only debating and discussing the upcoming apocalyptic scenario to be caused by the climate change, the humanity will reach nowhere but be on the brink of extinction.



So, we beseech the world leaders mainly from the developed countries which are mostly responsible for the carbon emissions to step up efforts to bring down global warming to the level set by the UN.



