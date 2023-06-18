

Blue carbon gaining pace as nature-based solution to climate change



The ocean is the 'blue beating heart' of our precious planet and its largest ecosystem. A healthy ocean with abundant marine and coastal biodiversity is fundamental to our life on Earth. As the world's largest active carbon sink, the ocean is the greatest nature-based solution for climate change mitigation and its marine ecosystems offer essential adaptation opportunities. Our ocean and coasts provide a natural way of reducing the impact of greenhouse gases: through sequestration of carbon in natural environments including living plants and marine organisms; in the form of organic-rich detritus; or as dissolved organic carbon. The carbon stored in coastal and marine ecosystems is called "blue carbon".



Coastal and marine ecosystems such as mangroves, sea grasses and tidal marshes are known as 'blue carbon' ecosystems for their ability to sequester and store carbon. The importance of these ecosystems for helping to mitigate climate change is, on its own, a strong argument for their active protection and conservation. Yet, these ecosystems also provide myriad of other local and global benefits such as enhancing biodiversity, supporting the food and economic security of coastal communities, and buffering and protecting coasts from erosion and flooding, reinforcing their wider importance for sustainable development.

However, these ecosystems are threatened-half of global mangrove forests have already been lost-and once these ecosystems are degraded or destroyed, their carbon stores are released as carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change. A total of 20%-50 % of global blue carbon ecosystems have already been converted or degraded, leading some analysts to conclude that restoring wetlands can offer 14 percent of the mitigation potential needed to hold global temperature to below 2�C above the preindustrial period. Rates of loss and degradation of seagrass cover are between 2% and 7% per year mainly due to pollution of coastal waters. The area covered by blue carbon ecosystems is equivalent to only 1.5% of terrestrial forest cover; however, their loss and degradation are equivalent to 8.4% of carbon-di-oxide emissions from terrestrial deforestation because of their high carbon stocks per hectare.



To limit global average temperature rise to below 2 �C above pre-industrial levels, emissions must be reduced and excess greenhouse gases removed from the atmosphere. An emerging option to achieve both of these goals is natural climate solutions, including carbon sequestration through ecosystem management and reforestation. Natural climate solutions have the potential to be more cost-effective and scalable than technological options. Originally, natural climate solutions were based almost exclusively on green carbon (terrestrial) ecosystems, largely ignoring coastal and ocean-based opportunities for carbon sequestration. However, blue carbon ecosystems are gaining international recognition as a natural climate solution to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation targets.



While global interest in the relevance and importance of blue carbon is rising, the full potential of blue carbon as an actionable, nature-based solution for delivering on the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and a sustainable ocean economy is not yet being realized. Meanwhile these ecosystems continue to be destroyed and degraded worldwide.



Increasingly, coastal ecosystems are being recognized for their important role in carbon sequestration and, when degraded, their potential to become sources of carbon emissions. Progress has been made to include these systems in international and national policy and finance mechanisms. The full integration of coastal management activities as part of countries' portfolio of solutions to mitigate climate change has however not yet been fully achieved.



Despite a growing interest in blue carbon ecosystem conservation and restoration in recent years, more work is needed to fully recognize the global mitigation and adaptation potential of blue carbon ecosystems. Increased action at the international level-via aligned and strengthened international policies-is needed to achieve high-quality outcomes globally. It is critical that governments act now to deliver on their promises and show urgent, visionary leadership to protect our ocean, and the people and planet it sustains.



The significant carbon sequestration capacity of marine ecosystems demonstrates that the protection of biodiversity and climate mitigation and adaptation are inextricably linked. Policymakers around the world must work towards ocean governance that is led by a global, integrated and justice-oriented approach and driven by the collective action of all stakeholders. The experience and knowledge of local communities should be acknowledged and represented in policies and practice, and true participation in ocean and climate action facilitated.



The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Convention)and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are key policy processes for accelerating the conservation and restoration of blue carbon ecosystems.



Blue carbon is not a 'silver bullet' for the climate crisis we all face, but realizing its importance could pave the way to the much-needed shift towards a holistic approach in tackling the climate crisis. Blue carbon can be one of the tools we use to halt global heating and protect communities from the worst impacts of climate change. Protecting the ocean means protecting ourselves. The ocean and its flourishing diversity of life depends on our committed actions.



