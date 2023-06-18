Video
Sunday, 18 June, 2023
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Hridoy Sarker

Recently Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh is likely to join the BRICS alliance. After the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, he said it in a press conference. According to the Foreign Minister, in September's BRICS summit, Bangladesh could join the alliance.  

The journey of BRICS started in 2006 with its four founding members Brazil, Russia, India, and China. In 2010, South Africa joined as the fifth member of the alliance. The purpose of forming BRICS is to increase trade and strengthen relations among the member states. Some also see BRICS as a counter-alliance of the G7. BRICS states hold 42% of the world's population. It covers 30 % territory of the world. 18% of the global trade is contributed by the BRICS member states.

BRICS is planning to expand its member state. According to the Foreign Minister, Bangladesh has got an invitation from the New Developed Bank, the multilateral development bank of the BRICS alliance. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, have also got the invitation to join BRICS. He added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would join September's BRICS summit and then Bangladesh may join as a new member of the alliance.

Now joining as a member state in BRICS is a rational choice for Bangladesh. Because, through the alliance, Bangladesh's relationship with its member states will become more profound and robust. This will be very much effective for our economic diplomacy. For Bangladesh at the moment, economic diplomacy is the top priority since Bangladesh wants to become a developed country by 2041 which is known as "Vision 2041". Therefore Bangladesh needs economic and infrastructural development at the moment. BRICS can be a great source of economic and infrastructural development funding. If Bangladesh becomes a member of it then it will get all the advantages and facilities of it. Such as more loans from the New Developed Bank and more foreign investment from the member states.

For the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the world economy is now in big troubles. Most of the states of the world are facing many economic challenges. For these same reasons, Bangladesh is also facing an economic challenge. On the other hand, the high price of the Dollar is giving a new wave to the economic challenge.  

BRICS is also planning to introduce a common currency for its member states that could be an alternative to the Dollar. If Bangladesh becomes a member state, it will be easy for it to have an access into the BRICS common currency. This can be helpful to reduce the import cost. Because 40% of Bangladesh's import is conducted from two BRICS states India and China.

At the moment, Bangladesh needs economic stability to reach the goal of Vision 2041. Now joining BRICS can be a good option to boost the economy. Since the largest economies of the world like China, India, Brazil are already part of the alliance, it will be an advantage for Bangladesh. On the other hand, countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia are also expecting to become BRICS members. If they become our development partners then it will be very much effective for our economic stability as this can increase the number of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh. For this Bangladesh's government institutions have to be more smart and efficient so that it can take the maximum advantage and facilities from the alliance. If Bangladesh can make it possible then Joining BRICS can be a timely fruitful decision.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka


