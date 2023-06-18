Video
Farmed fishes flood Jagannathpur bazaars

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, June 17: In the absence of local fishes, fish bazaars in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district are lying occupied with farmed fishes.

According to field sources, due to shortage of water in Haors and Beels, this local fish crisis appeared in local haats and bazaars. This water-shortage has been due to this year's insufficient rainfall.

Baishakh, Jaishtha, and Ashar are months of egg-laying. But this season, breeding was hampered.

According to the seasonal phenomenon, this time beels, haors, rivers and canals were  supposed to remain full of different fishes including Ruhi, Katla, Chital, Boal, Puti, Tewngra, Eel fish, butter fish, stinging cat fish, cat fish, shrimp etc..
In a compelling condition, people are purchasing farmed fishes in the upazila.

Locals said, this year's fry production has been of short; present fry will grow big after few days; and  with new water in rivers, these fry will make spreading; then fishers can catch fishes; and then fish prices will come down, needing a family to meet fish demand at Tk 100-150.

A visit to different areas in the upazila found farmed fishes, such as Pungas, Tilapia, butter fish, silver carp, and climbing fish at higher prices.

When asked about fish crisis in bazaars, a trader Gobinda said, if there is rainfall, small fishes will be available.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Akhtaruzzaman said, fish breeding is being hampered due to dam raising in fish moving spaces.  Also egg-carrying fishes are killed, he added.

Jagannatpur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Riyad Bin Ibrahim Bhuiya said, "Our campaign against killers of mother     fishes."



