Workshop on ‘Safe food and Smart Bangladesh’ held in Netrakona  

NETRAKONA, June 17: A day-long workshop was held on "The role of Bangladesh food safety authority to build Smart Bangladesh" in the district on June 13.The workshop was jointly organized by the district administration and the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority. It was arranged in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office.DC Anjana Khan Mojlish opened the training course.Among others, Additional DC (General) Mohammad Mamun Khandakar, Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saheb Ali Pathan, Deputy Director of the District Social Service Department Mohammad Alal Uddin, former commander of district Muktijoddha Sangsad Nurul Amin and valiant Freedom Fighter and Member Secretary of Netrakona District Press Club Advocate Habibur Rahman spoke.Food Safety Officer Habibur Rahman conducted it.