Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:50 PM
Home Countryside

4,534 mt VGF rice allocated in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, June 17: A total of 4,533.64 metric tons (mt) of rice has been allocated in the district to assist the poor in celebrating upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

This allocation has been made through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief under a special arrangement of the  vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme.

The government has allocated the rice for distribution among a total of 4,53,364 poor  and distressed families in all 13 upazilas and 8 municipalities.

Of the total rice allocation, 4271.770 mt will be distributed among 4,27,177 VGF card-holding families in 13 upazilas. The remaining 261.870 mt will be distributed among 26,187 VGP card holder families in 8 municipalities.

As per direction and supervision of the district administration, respective upazila administration will distribute the rice along with local public representatives and union level committees. They are taking preparation of distribution.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Lutfur Rahman said, distribution of the VGF rice will be completed by June 20.
 
A total 306.340 mt rice will be given to 30,634 families in Itna Upazila, 250.700 mt to 25,070 in Mithamoin, 294.410 mt to  29,441 in Austagram, 244.530 mt to 24,453 in Tarail, 235.240 mt to 23,524 in Nikli, 448.540 mt to 44,854 in Karimganj, 293.320 mt to 29,332 in Hossainpur, 501.870 mt to 50,187 in Katiadi, 155.580 mt to 15,558 in Bhairab, 352.460 mt to 35,246 in Bajitpur, 350.900 mt to 35,090 in Pakundia, 559.580 mt to 55,958 families in Kishoreganj Sadar, and 278.300 mt to 27,830 families in Kuliarchar Upazila.


« PreviousNext »

