3 brothers get life term in murder case







Senior District and Sessions Judge Nur Islam handed down the verdict at noon.



The condemned convicts are: Mahfuzar Rahman, 62, Rafiqul Islam alias Afir, 52, and Abdul Quddus, 45, sons of Idris Ali of Gopinathpur Aplapara Village in Kalai Upazila. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

Five accused were also acquitted as the allegations brought against them could not proven during the prosecution.



According to the prosecution, the convicted brothers hacked one Solaiman Hossain, 77, of the area, on April 30 in 2016 following a quarrel over drainage system beside a road in the area.



Later on, Solaima succumbed to his injuries at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's son Rafiqul Islam lodged a murder case with Kalai Police Station accusing eight people the following day.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 20, 2017 after investigation.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of 11 witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.



