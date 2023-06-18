

12 lakh sacrificial animals prepared in Khulna



This information was confirmed by officials of the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Khulna Division.



In the past, around 40 per cent of the total demand could not be met with local animals. Now 100 per cent of the demand can be met with local animals, said DoLS Director Dr Mohammad Lutfar Rahman.

After meeting the own demand, surplus animal will stand at over 37.88 per cent, he added.



He further said, the sacrificial animal rearing has gone up as farmers have started rearing cattle at a large scale in 10 districts of the division as they found it profitable.



"Before Eid-ul-Azha, huge sacrificial animals will be bought to makeshift cattle markets of 10 districts and Khulna city. So, we don't have any need to import cattle from other countries to meet Khulna's demand," he maintained.



According to the DoLS sources, a total of 11, 82,998 sacrificial animals have been reared locally against the demand of 8, 28,998, which is 3, 54,000 extra in ten districts of the division.



This year's sacrificial animals included cow 4, 51,137, buffalo 5,056, goat 6, 97,823, sheep 28,957, and others 25.

A-100 percent of the demand can be met with local animals, the DoLS Director said.



A good number of the cattle have been reared in 1, 19,758 farms in ten districts, and a lot of people also reared cattle in their homestead, he added.



This year's animal price will be a bit higher due to feed price increase, said M M Mizanur Rahman, owner of a farm in Shirgati Village in Rupsha Upazila.



"All farms are being constantly monitored. We hope the supply will be more than the demand in the division," the DoLS director maintained.



