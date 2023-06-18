Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

12 lakh sacrificial animals prepared in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

12 lakh sacrificial animals prepared in Khulna

12 lakh sacrificial animals prepared in Khulna

KHULNA, June 17: About 11. 83 lakh sacrificial animals have been prepared against the divisional demand of about 8.29 lakh targeting this year's Eid-ul-Azha.

This information was confirmed by officials of the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Khulna Division.

In the past, around 40 per cent of the total demand could not be met with local animals. Now 100 per cent of the demand can be met with local animals, said DoLS Director Dr Mohammad Lutfar Rahman.

After meeting the own demand, surplus animal will stand at over 37.88 per cent, he added.

He further said, the sacrificial animal rearing has gone up as farmers have started rearing cattle at a large scale in 10 districts of the division as they found it profitable.

"Before Eid-ul-Azha, huge sacrificial animals will be bought to makeshift cattle markets of 10 districts and Khulna city. So, we don't have any need to import cattle from other countries to meet Khulna's demand," he maintained.

According to the DoLS sources, a total of 11, 82,998 sacrificial animals have been reared locally against the demand of 8, 28,998, which is 3, 54,000 extra in ten districts of the division.

This year's sacrificial animals included cow 4, 51,137, buffalo 5,056, goat 6, 97,823, sheep 28,957, and others 25.
A-100 percent of the demand can be met with local animals, the DoLS Director said.

A good number of the cattle have been reared in 1, 19,758 farms in ten districts, and a lot of people also reared cattle in their homestead, he added.

This year's animal price will be a bit higher  due to feed price increase, said M M Mizanur Rahman, owner of a farm in Shirgati Village in Rupsha Upazila.

"All farms are being constantly monitored. We hope the supply will be more than the demand in the division," the DoLS director maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmed fishes flood Jagannathpur bazaars
Workshop on ‘Safe food and Smart Bangladesh’ held in Netrakona  
4,534 mt VGF rice allocated in Kishoreganj
3 brothers get life term in murder case
12 lakh sacrificial animals prepared in Khulna
46 detained on different charges in 9 dists
Untimely erosion hits 12 villages at Nagarpur
Three ‘commit suicide’  in three districts


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft