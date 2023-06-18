46 detained on different charges in 9 dists







RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with firearms from Bagha Upazila in the district on Thursday night.



The arrested youth is Mithun Pramanik, 28, a resident of Jhalmalia Village under Puthia Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhanukar Village of Bagha Upazila in the district at around 11 pm, and arrested Mithun.



RAB members also recovered a foreign pistol, two rounds of bullets and two magazines from his possession during the drive.



After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested youth was handed over to police.



MOULVIBAZAR: Four people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas of the district recently.



Police arrested a fugitive convict from Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The arrested person is Badrul Mia, son of Md Faruq Mia, a resident of Dakshin Baligaon Village under the upazila. He is a fugitive criminal in a case who was awarded two years' imprisonment and fined Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month in jail. He was on the run after the pronouncement of the verdict.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohadev Bachhar arrested him at night.



However, the arrested person was produced before the court the following morning.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj PS Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the matter.



On the other hand, police arrested three persons on charge of gambling from Kulaura Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Azir Mia, 38, Saleq Mia, 45, and Moyna Mia, 60. They are residents of different areas in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Sujon Talukder conducted a drive in Kaliti Tea Garden area of Karmadha Union in the upazila, and arrested the trio red-handed while they were gambling.



After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested men were produced before the court.



Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.



BOGURA: A total of 17 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



RAB-12 in Bogura and RAB-7 in Chattogram, in a joint operation, arrested a fugitive convict of the district from Fatikchhari Upazila of Chattogram on Wednesday evening.



The arrested man is Azahar Ali, son of late Jasmat Ali, a resident of Chhatua Shalukgari area under Shibganj Upazila in the district. He was an accused in a murder case and convicted for life-term of imprisonment.



RAB-12 Bogura Camp Official Superintend of Police (SP) Mir Monir Hossain confirmed the matter in a press briefing held at his office in the district town on Thursday noon.



The RAB official said on information, a joint team of RAB-12 in Bogura and RAB-7 in Chattogram conducted a drive in Fatikchhari Bazar in Fatikchhari Upazila of Chattogram District at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, and arrested the fugitive convict.



Azahar Ali killed his wife Jahanara Begum in 1993 over a family feud. He got out of the jail after two months on bail, and since then, he had been absconding.



However, the arrested was handed over to Shibganj PS, the SP added.



On the other hand, police arrested 16 people on different charges from Nandigram Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Jahangir Alam, a resident of Fokpal Village, Mizanur Rahman, of Dhakuir Village, Arif Hasan Lebu, of Amra Gohail Village, Ershad Ali, of Dhundar Darogapara area, Shahjahan Ali, of Parsan Village, Hafezul Islam and Mehedi Hasan, of Bisha Village, Siddique Ali, of Krishnapur Village, Mohsin Ali, of Bilsa Village, Abila Begum, of Bhagbojor Village, Harer Ali and Shahjahan Ali, of Belgharia Village, Dudu Mia and Golam Mostafa, of Ridhail Village, Bulu Mia, of Bijrul Village, and Sohag Uddin, of Muraridighi Village in the upazila.



Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain said the arrested people were warranted criminals in different cases. On information, the law enforcers conducted separate drives in different areas of the upazila, and detained them.



All the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.



TANGAIL: Members of RAB arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death for killing police constable Badal Mia in 2013, from the district on Thursday.



The arrested person is Ripon Nath Ghosh.



RAB Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director ANM Imran said Ripon Nath Ghosh, the mastermind behind the murder of police constable Badal Mia, was sentenced to death. A team of the elite force, in a drive, arrested the convict.



The details information in this regard will be provided in a press conference, he added.



NOAKHALI: Two people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.



Police arrested an Oman expatriate for killing a woman and her daughter in Sadar Upazila of the district.



The arrested man is Altaf Hossain, 28.



Earlier, a woman and her 17-year-old daughter have been killed in their house in the district over money.



The deceased were Nur Nahar Begum, 40, wife of Azim Kochi Mia; and her daughter Azim Priyonti, 17, an SSC candidate, residents of Ward No. 5 under Noakhali Municipality.



The incident happened at around 10 am on Wednesday in Guptanko Barlington area of the municipality.



Police, however, arrested Altaf Hossain, an expatriate to Oman, in connection with the incident while he was trying to flee.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam said Altaf had an extramarital affair with deceased Nur Nahar when he was in Oman.



And Nur Nahar assured him of giving Tk 2.5 lakh for his business if he returns to the country. Getting this type of assurance, Altaf came back home from Oman a week back. But when he went to Nur Nahar house four to five times for the money, she avoided him which angered Altaf.



On Wednesday morning, Altaf demanded the money to Nur Nahar, and an altercation took place between them as Nur Nahar refused to give the money.



At one stage, Altaf stabbed Nur Nahar multiple times with a knife he was carrying. When Priyonti came to save her mother, Altaf also stabbed her.



When he tried to flee, police caught him red-handed with the help of local people.



Nur Nahar died on the spot and Priyonti succumbed to her injuries on way to Noakhali 250-Bed General Hospital.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies.



The deceased's husband Azim Mia works at a hospital in the town and like other days, he went out for work around 9 am and his ninth-grader son was at school when the incident took place.



A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.



During primary interrogation, Altaf admitted to committing the double murder, the SP added.



On the other hand, members of RAB arrested a life-term sentenced convict of a rape case recently, who was on the run.



The arrested man is Md Milon, 34, son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Nazir Nagar area under the upazila.



RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Commander Mahmudul Hasan in a press briefing said Milon along with his cohorts abducted the victim from Senbag Upazila in the district in 2009 and gang-raped her.



The victim lodged a case with Senbag PS in this regard.



Later on, a court in the district sentenced Milon and two others to life-term of imprisonment. The convicts went into hiding then.



On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chattogram Road area under Siddhirganj Upazila in Narayanganj District recently, and arrested Milon.



However, the arrested was handed over to Senbag PS, the RAB official added.



RANGPUR: Members of RAB have arrested a life-term convict from the district who was absconding for 13 years.



Convict Sumon Chandra Roy was living in Rangpur area for 13 years changing his name and address to avert arrest, said RAB Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam.



After the arrest, RAB members handed Sumon, a resident of Chattogram's Mirsharai Upazila, over to Fulgazi police through legal procedure.



On November 18, 2010, deceased Mulkot Ahmed Kala Mia went to Munshirhat under Fulgazi PS from Parshuram Upazila in Feni with passengers. After that, Kala Mia's family found his mobile phone switched off.



On November 19 in 2010, being informed by the locals, Kala Mia's brother Fakhrul went to Dholia Jagatpur area under Fulgazi PS and identified the body of Kala Mia, according to RAB press release.



Then Fakhrul filed a murder case with the PS accusing some unknown persons. After that, the accused went into hiding.

Sumon was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment on February 8, 2021, for killing Kala Mia.



BARISHAL: Six people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Police have detained a man in connection with the attack on Islami Andolan Bangladesh mayoral candidate Faizul Karim while he was visiting at a polling centre during Barishal City Corporation election on Monday.



Kotwali police detained Mainul Islam Shawpan, a resident of Ward No. 22 in the city.



Barishal Metropolitan Police in a press release said Faizul Karim came to the police commissioner's office and verbally complained that he was attacked while he went to visit Chabera Khatun Secondary School polling centre.



Following his complaint, police detained Shawapan in connection with the incident.



Meanwhile, police arrested five leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from the city recently.



The arrested persons are: Abdur Rahman, Kawnia PS General Secretary (GS) of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh; Saiful Islam, president of Ward No. 4 Unit; Ferdous Gazi, president of Ward No. 5, GS Md Ibrahim and activist Saiful Islam.



Kawnia PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul said on information that a group of the party holding a secret anti-nationalist meeting in Sadhur Bottala area in the city, the law enforcers conducted a drive there, and arrested them.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested 11 people including nine gamblers in separate drives from Gouripur Upazila in the district recently.



Police arrested nine people from the upazila on charge of gambling.



The arrested are: Md Masum Mia, 20, Khairul Islam, 25, Kamrul Islam, 32, Sumon Mia, 20, Miraz Ali, 30, Shafiqul Islam, 35, Momen, 22, and Shafiq Mia, 55, residents of the upazila; and Ziaur Rahman, 35, son of Sabed Ali of Mahima Village under Purbadhala Upazila in Netrakona District.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Kamal Ahmed conducted a drive in one Joynal Mia's shop in Konapara Village under Gouripur Sadar Union of the upazila, and arrested nine people red-handed while they were gambling.



A case under the Gambling Act was filed with Gouripur PS in this regard.



Police, in another drive, arrested two warranted criminals from the upazila.



The arrested men are: Algi Soleman, 22, and Md Lokman Hossain, 25, residents of Bhola area under Bhangnamari Union in the upazila.



Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.



MANIKGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested three members of an auto-rickshaw stealing gang from different areas in the district recently.



During the drive, police also seized eight stolen auto-rickshaws from their procession.



Manikganj SP Golam Azad Khan confirmed the matter in a press conference held at the Manikganj Sadar PS.



Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Kamrul Islam, Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rauf Sarker, and Inspectors Kahinur Islam and Shawpan Kumar, among others, were also present at that time.



The arrestees are: Ali Hosen, son of Nazrul Islam of Baro Surudi Village of Manikganj Sadar Upazila; Rana Mia, son of Samsuddin of Chargarpara Village; and Mamun, son of Abdul Hannan of Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj District.



SP Golam Azad Khan said police searched Ali, one of the arrestees, at a check post at part of their regular drive and found a cutter used to break a padlock. They detained him for interrogation.



Later on, he confessed to his involvement with an auto-rickshaw stealing gang.



According to his information, police, later, detained other two cohorts of Ali from different areas.



The police official said during the drives police also seized three stolen auto-rickshaws and its parts from the procession of Rana Mia and five from Mamun.



The arrestees were sent to jail after being produced before a court after filing of a case in this regard, the SP added.



