

Untimely erosion hits 12 villages at Nagarpur



Already four unions- Salimabad, Varah, Dhuburia and Doptior, have been exposed to the untimely erosion. Over 100 houses and huge croplands have been eroded in these localities.



In order to prevent the erosion, geo bag dumping has begun since Thursday. But the erosion aggression can't be stopped.



In addressing yearly erosion catastrophe, only assurance was given by officials concerned of the Water Development Board (WDB).



This untimely erosion is continuing to erode Paiska Mijail, Ghas Ghunipara, Char Salimabad, and Vuter Morr under Salimabad Union, Shahjani, Marma and Uladab under Varah Union, Dhubria and Balrampur under Dhubria Union, and Nishitpur, Kati Nishitpur, and Baak Katari under Doptior Union.



A visit to eroded spots found suffering of people. Balrampur Government Primary School at Dhubria Union has been under threat. It is likely to get into the river bed within few days, but preventive measures are not taken immediately.



Half old building of Pachwimpara Government Primary School at Salimabad Union has been eroded. The new Bhaban is also being eroded.



Seeking remedy, Head Teacher of the school Abdus Samad on May 3 sent a letter to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and upazila education officer.



Eroded areas have already been inspected by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haq Shamim in the presence of local MP Ahsanul Islam Titu. During his inspection, the deputy minister instructed for dumping geo bags.



Assistant Teacher of Balrampur Government Primary School Manirul Islam said, the erosion has been so severe that it is likely to wash away the school within few days. He demanded step to protect the school building.



A Pachwimpara Village dweller Abdul Awal Molla said, if blocks would be dumped in the dry season, hundreds of village people would be benefitted; the untimely erosion would not appear; and the school would not be under threat.



Salimabad Union Member Md Akhirul said, the erosion has appeared stretching from Salimabad Pachwimpara Government Primary School to Vuter Morr. Half of the school Bhaban has been eroded, he added.



Head Teacher of the school Abdus Samad said, toilet and one room of the school went into the river in two hours on June 7. School articles have been removed, he added. He demanded permanent dam and block dumping.



Salimabad Union Chairman Md Shahidul Islam Apu said, the erosion has been appearing every year for the last five years. So far, over 400 houses have been eroded, he added. The deputy minister of Water Resources has allocated Tk 1.5 crore instantly to dump geo bags, he added.



UNO Wahiduzzaman said, on an emergency basis, geo bags are dumped. There is a plan for permanent solution, the UNO maintained.

WDB Executive Engineer Md Sazzad Hossain said, geo bags are dumped across 300-metre areas. Permanent solution is not possible during the coming rainy season, he added.



A project is on-run under WDB-Sirajganj. This project includes the permanent solution plan, the WDB official maintained. TANGAIL, June 17: Erosion by the Jamuna River is devouring living houses, crops, roads and culverts and educational institutions in Nagarpur Upazila of the district.Already four unions- Salimabad, Varah, Dhuburia and Doptior, have been exposed to the untimely erosion. Over 100 houses and huge croplands have been eroded in these localities.In order to prevent the erosion, geo bag dumping has begun since Thursday. But the erosion aggression can't be stopped.The erosion is the yearly phenomenon at Nagarpur. In the past, the Jamuna River has embedded many houses, croplands, religious and educational institutions.In addressing yearly erosion catastrophe, only assurance was given by officials concerned of the Water Development Board (WDB).This untimely erosion is continuing to erode Paiska Mijail, Ghas Ghunipara, Char Salimabad, and Vuter Morr under Salimabad Union, Shahjani, Marma and Uladab under Varah Union, Dhubria and Balrampur under Dhubria Union, and Nishitpur, Kati Nishitpur, and Baak Katari under Doptior Union.A visit to eroded spots found suffering of people. Balrampur Government Primary School at Dhubria Union has been under threat. It is likely to get into the river bed within few days, but preventive measures are not taken immediately.Half old building of Pachwimpara Government Primary School at Salimabad Union has been eroded. The new Bhaban is also being eroded.Seeking remedy, Head Teacher of the school Abdus Samad on May 3 sent a letter to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and upazila education officer.Eroded areas have already been inspected by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haq Shamim in the presence of local MP Ahsanul Islam Titu. During his inspection, the deputy minister instructed for dumping geo bags.Assistant Teacher of Balrampur Government Primary School Manirul Islam said, the erosion has been so severe that it is likely to wash away the school within few days. He demanded step to protect the school building.A Pachwimpara Village dweller Abdul Awal Molla said, if blocks would be dumped in the dry season, hundreds of village people would be benefitted; the untimely erosion would not appear; and the school would not be under threat.Salimabad Union Member Md Akhirul said, the erosion has appeared stretching from Salimabad Pachwimpara Government Primary School to Vuter Morr. Half of the school Bhaban has been eroded, he added.Head Teacher of the school Abdus Samad said, toilet and one room of the school went into the river in two hours on June 7. School articles have been removed, he added. He demanded permanent dam and block dumping.Salimabad Union Chairman Md Shahidul Islam Apu said, the erosion has been appearing every year for the last five years. So far, over 400 houses have been eroded, he added. The deputy minister of Water Resources has allocated Tk 1.5 crore instantly to dump geo bags, he added.UNO Wahiduzzaman said, on an emergency basis, geo bags are dumped. There is a plan for permanent solution, the UNO maintained.WDB Executive Engineer Md Sazzad Hossain said, geo bags are dumped across 300-metre areas. Permanent solution is not possible during the coming rainy season, he added.A project is on-run under WDB-Sirajganj. This project includes the permanent solution plan, the WDB official maintained.