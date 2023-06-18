Video
Sunday, 18 June, 2023
Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’  in three districts

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Chattogram and Jhalakati, in three days.  

NETRAKONA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Purbadhala Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Limon Mia, 23, son of Ahmed, a resident of Isabpur Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Md Saiful Islam said locals saw the body of the young man was hanging from a branch of a tree early Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

"During primary investigation, it was known that the boy had mental disorders and actual reason behind the incident would be known after investigation," the OC added.

PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: A bank employee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Monsa Village under Kusumpara Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 28, son of Ayub Ali, a resident of the village. Jahangir worked as junior officer at First Security Islami Bank's Dhanmondi Branch in Dhaka.

According to the deceased's family, Jahangir got married seven months back and after that, the couple often used to quarrel with each other. On Thursday afternoon, Saiful went to his house while his wife went to his in-law's house.

On Friday morning, Saiful went to his in-law's house to bring his wife to home, but he returned alone in the evening. Then he hanged himself with a ceiling fan of his room.

The family members rescued him and took to Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahangir Alam dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that Jahangir might have committed suicide over family dispute.

Patiya PS OC Priton Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death would be known after investigation.

JHALAKATI: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The incident took place in Maluhar area under Mollarhat Union of the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Anamika Akter Aduri, 17, daughter of Abhi Islam, a resident of the area. She was a twelfth grader of Jhalakati Government Women's College.

According to locals, Abhi Islam got married for second time after being separated from Aduri's mother, who has been abroad for long. Aduri talked to her mother over mobile phone on Thursday afternoon and locked into an altercation with her at that time.

Later on, Abhi returned home from his shop at night and found Aduri was hanging from the ceiling of her room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have committed suicide out of huff with her mother.

Nalchity PS OC Muhammad Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after investigation.


