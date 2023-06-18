Govt wants to ensure good governance: ICT minister







The ICT state minister made this remark while addressing a function on distributing various assistance among poor people, which was held in Singra Upazila hallroom.



Government of Hasina has taken a firm stand against corruption, he said, adding, if anyone violates rules, hard action will be taken against him.

The lawmaker said, "I'm always with people of Singra. I regularly come to them and listen to them and try to solve their problems."



Fertiliser, seeds, hens, swans and cheques were distributed among the destitute people of the upazila.



Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahamuda Khatun presided over the function.



Among others, Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality, Advocate Ohidur Rahaman Sheikh, president of Upazila Awami League, Shamima Haque, women vice-chairman of the upazila, Khandoker Farid, upazila agriculture officer, and Dr K.M. Iftekharul Islam, livestock officer spoke.



