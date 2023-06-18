Increase of woman participation in political parties demanded



PIROJPUR, June 17: A human chain was formed in the district town on Saturday morning, demanding women participation of at least 33 per cent in all political parties of the country according to the verdict of the High Court.The human chain was arranged at Shahid Omar Faruk road in the town.Speakers of the human chain programme urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to pass the act in the light of RPO of 1972.Human rights organizations, Democracy Watch, Khan Foundation, Prip -Trust and Rupantar jointly organized it.Among others, Khalilur Rahman, coordinator of Rupantar, Khaleda Akter Hena of Mahila Parishad, Abdus Salam Baten, council of Pirojpur Municipality, Aparna Halder, president of Juba Sharmik League, Khalijuran Deroj, member of Sanak, and Minara Begum, former panel mayor of Pirojpur Municipality, spoke at the human chain.