1.28  lakh to be fed Vitamin A capsules  in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, June 17: Civil Surgeon (CS) office organized a press conference on Vitamin A campaign in the district town on Saturday morning.CS Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki chaired the press conference.He told the press conference that on Sunday a total 1,28, 043 children would be fed vitamin capsules through 1,371 centres in the district.Some 10 centres are also ready in remotes areas.The vaccination will continue from 8 am to 4 pm. CS said, there is no side effect of the vaccination. The success rate is 97 to 98 per cent in the district, he added.