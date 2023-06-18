Nabinagar UP member arrested for raping woman







NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, June 17: Police arrested a local union parishad (UP) member, who is an accused in a rape case in Nabinagar Upazila of the district, from Chattogram District on Thursday.The arrested man is Md Moqbul, 45, a member of Ward No. 5 under Laur Fatehpur UP in the upazila.According to the case statement, Moqbul took the victim to an abandoned place, and he along with his two cohorts forcible violated her there.Later on, the victim lodged a case with Nabinagar Police Station (PS) accusing three people on June 11.Nabinagar PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Sohel said following the case, police started investigation but did not locate them as they absconded from the area.On June 15, based on a secret information, police conducted several drives in Chattogram District, and arrested the main accused Moqbul. Arrested Moqbul was sent to jail and the process to arrest the two other accused is underway.