Lightning kills 3 in K’ganj, Habiganj, Moulvibazar







KISHOREGANJ: A fisherman was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Austagram Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Babul Mia, 25, son of Malek Mia, a resident of Nurpur Sharifkanda Village in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Austagram Police Station (PS) Ali Mohammad Rashed said thunderbolt struck on Babul and Mannan at around 7:30 pm when they were catching fish in Nurpur Haor amid rain and strong wind. Babul died on the spot and Mannan was critically injured at that time.



Later on, the injured was rescued and taken to a local hospital, the OC added.



HABIGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Selim Mia, 30, a resident of Baktarpur Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, a streak of thunderbolt struck on Selim when he was catching fish in a haor adjacent to his house in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.



Bahubal PS OC Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident.



SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy was killed by lightning strike in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The deceased was identified as Emon Mia, 12, son of Malek Mia, a resident of Alisarkul Village under Bhunbir Union in the upazila.



Local sources said thunderbolt struck on the boy near Chowmuhana Mill in the area at around 12 pm, which left him critically injured.



The family members rescued him and took to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Dr Nazmul Hasan, medical officer of the hospital, confirmed the matter.



Three people including a minor boy have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar, on Friday.KISHOREGANJ: A fisherman was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Austagram Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Babul Mia, 25, son of Malek Mia, a resident of Nurpur Sharifkanda Village in the upazila.The injured person is Mannan Mia, 23, son of Ismail Mia of the area.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Austagram Police Station (PS) Ali Mohammad Rashed said thunderbolt struck on Babul and Mannan at around 7:30 pm when they were catching fish in Nurpur Haor amid rain and strong wind. Babul died on the spot and Mannan was critically injured at that time.Later on, the injured was rescued and taken to a local hospital, the OC added.HABIGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Selim Mia, 30, a resident of Baktarpur Village in the upazila.According to local sources, a streak of thunderbolt struck on Selim when he was catching fish in a haor adjacent to his house in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.Bahubal PS OC Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident.SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy was killed by lightning strike in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The deceased was identified as Emon Mia, 12, son of Malek Mia, a resident of Alisarkul Village under Bhunbir Union in the upazila.Local sources said thunderbolt struck on the boy near Chowmuhana Mill in the area at around 12 pm, which left him critically injured.The family members rescued him and took to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Dr Nazmul Hasan, medical officer of the hospital, confirmed the matter.