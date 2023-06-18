Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Gazipur, Netrakona

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Netrakona, on Friday.  
GAZIPUR: Police on Friday recovered the body of a young man in Kaliakoir Upazila of the district four days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain, 21, son of Mahbubur Rahman, hailed from Dinajpur District. He was a student of Prime University in Dhaka.
According to police, local people spotted the body of Riad Hossain lying in a forest in Ratanpur Dhopachala area of the upazila in the afternoon and informed police. On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Earlier, he went missing from Dhaka four days back.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaliakoir Police Station Akbar Ali Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a railway track in Barhatta Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Hena Akhter, 23, wife of Umar Faruque, a resident of the area.

The deceased's husband Umar Faruque said, "We went to bed together at night and early in the morning, my mother found her dead along the railway track."

Mohanganj Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Fazlur Rahman said passengers of Hawor Express Train from Dhaka saw the body lying down on the track in Barhatta Railway Station area of the upazila at around 4 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the official added.


