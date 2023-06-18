First wave of flash floods in Assam this year, 34,000 affected in 11 districts







Most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have rising water levels at different places though none are flowing above the danger mark, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).



34,189 people -- 14, 675 women and 3,787 children -- have been affected by the deluge.

Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri are among the affected districts.



Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 23,516 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with 3,857, Darrang with 2231, Bishwanath with 2231, and Dhemaji with 1,085.



Eleven relief distribution centres, eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri, have been set up.



Altogether, 77 villages have been adversely impacted by floods and 209.67 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.



Four embankments, two each in Lakhimpur and Udalguri, have been breached.



Massive erosions have been reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, the ASDMA said. �NDTV



