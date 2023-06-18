Video
Blinken, Singapore FM share pessimism on situation in Myanmar

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

WASHINGTON, June 17: There has been no sign of improvement in the political situation in Myanmar since the 2021 coup, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said following a meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said he shared his counterpart's pessimism.

Singapore is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which barred Myanmar's junta from its high-level meetings after the putsch plunged the country into violence, with the military battling on multiple fronts to try to crush an armed pro-democracy resistance movement.

Balakrishnan told a press conference a lack of progress meant it was not the time to re-engage at a high-level with Myanmar's junta, but said current ASEAN chair Indonesia was engaging with "a wide spectrum of stakeholders" on Myanmar, a reference to talks involving opponents of the coup.    �REUTERS



