Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Sports Reporter

Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers

Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers

After 546-run massive triumph over Afghanistan, Liton became the third Bangladeshi after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan to win the debut Test as captain. The proud skipper praised new faces and speedsters for their thankful contributions.

"I definitely enjoyed the captaincy," Liton told journalists on Saturday during the post-match press conference. "And bowlers help me a lot. Standing behind the wickets, I saw bowlers to carry the ball. I enjoyed keeping as well".

"We generally do not play with three pacers in Mirpur and it's perhaps for the nature of the wickets. But this time wicket was different and had a lot of assistance for the pacers. They did their job and I am happy as a captain," he explained.

Bangladesh had to play without two big names, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. Still they crushed Afghan with three and a half day. What was the magical chant behind this change? "I don't like to think it as dramatic change since we won against New Zealand without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal," replied Liton.

"We were a younger team that went abroad to play. When we won there a confidence spectrum grew among us that we can achieve anything if we work hard," he added.

"You'll not get three or four senior players after two or three years. If you can't learn to handle such situation, changes all on a sudden will be hazardous.

Their availability must be better for us but it necessarily doesn't mean that we can't comeback without them. The newcomers are fully capable," Liton expressed his belief.

He also said that before the Afghanistan match question came that it would be good if Shakib could play; but after the match the question converted to 'would it be good if Shakib could play'?

Terming the team he led 'the best team of Bangladesh' Liton further said, "All of them contributed for the team".

Liton also praised his batters especially Najmul Hossain Shanto and regarding the challenges on grassy track he further said, "When Shanto and Joy were playing good knocks, we thought that we will be able to set a big total. Tough we couldn't do this for our few small mistakes but still, there was nothing challenging".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers
Shakib, Tamim named for ODI squad
Stokes snares Smith after Broad's double strike in Ashes opener
National football team reach Bengaluru safely
Trott heaps praise on Bangladesh pacers after big defeat
BFF to ask Ministry for Taka four crore
Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July
Shaheen back for Pakistan as squad


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft