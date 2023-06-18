

Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers



"I definitely enjoyed the captaincy," Liton told journalists on Saturday during the post-match press conference. "And bowlers help me a lot. Standing behind the wickets, I saw bowlers to carry the ball. I enjoyed keeping as well".



"We generally do not play with three pacers in Mirpur and it's perhaps for the nature of the wickets. But this time wicket was different and had a lot of assistance for the pacers. They did their job and I am happy as a captain," he explained.

Bangladesh had to play without two big names, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. Still they crushed Afghan with three and a half day. What was the magical chant behind this change? "I don't like to think it as dramatic change since we won against New Zealand without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal," replied Liton.



"We were a younger team that went abroad to play. When we won there a confidence spectrum grew among us that we can achieve anything if we work hard," he added.



"You'll not get three or four senior players after two or three years. If you can't learn to handle such situation, changes all on a sudden will be hazardous.



Their availability must be better for us but it necessarily doesn't mean that we can't comeback without them. The newcomers are fully capable," Liton expressed his belief.



He also said that before the Afghanistan match question came that it would be good if Shakib could play; but after the match the question converted to 'would it be good if Shakib could play'?



Terming the team he led 'the best team of Bangladesh' Liton further said, "All of them contributed for the team".



Liton also praised his batters especially Najmul Hossain Shanto and regarding the challenges on grassy track he further said, "When Shanto and Joy were playing good knocks, we thought that we will be able to set a big total. Tough we couldn't do this for our few small mistakes but still, there was nothing challenging".





