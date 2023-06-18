Video
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh

Shakib, Tamim named for ODI squad

Taijul, Naim replace Nasum,Rony

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan ensuring availability of the skipper Tamim Iqbal and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim missed the one-off Test due to the incensement of back pain while Shakib sustained finger injury during the 2nd of the three-match ODI series against Ireland in May this year and subsequently he ruled out of 3rd and final ODI against Ireland and went on the sidelines for up to six weeks. He also missed the just late Test against Afghanistan.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed and Rony Talukdar among the players of the ODI squad against Ireland were dropped while Taijul Islam and Naim Sheikh made comeback.

Bangladesh kept five pacers in the squad, means they are going to halt mighty Afghan spin attack with the pace again.
The two sides played one-off Test of the tour, in which Tigers came out victorious by 546 runs.

Afghans will leave soon for a break to perform the Eid-ul-Adha and will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to complete the series comprising of three ODIs scheduled in Chattogram and two T20 internationals in Sylhet.

The first ODI is listed to be held on July 5, while the following games are slated for July 8 and 11 respectively. The T20 affairs will be held on July 14 and 16 correspondingly.

SQUAD
Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh.


