Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:48 PM
Stokes snares Smith after Broad's double strike in Ashes opener

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 17: England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of Australia star batsman Steve Smith after Stuart Broad stuck twice in two balls in the first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia were 78-3 at lunch on the second day, still a huge 315 runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared, a total built on Joe Root's unbeaten 118 -- the former skipper's first Ashes hundred in eight years.

Broad reduced Australia to 29-2 in the seventh over of Saturday's play after removing both David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, with successive deliveries.

In the drawn 2019 Ashes in England, left-handed Warner had averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by Broad.

Stokes had said before this match that Broad's record against Warner had been a factor in his selection for the first of this five-match series and the 36-year-old seamer yet again proved to be the opener's nemesis.  Warner had fought hard for a score of nine on an overcast morning favouring England's quicks when he contributed to his own dismissal by chasing a wide ball outside off from Broad and inside edged into his stumps.

The roars that greeted Warner's exit became deafening next ball when Labuschagne fell for a golden duck.    �AFP


Stokes snares Smith after Broad's double strike in Ashes opener
