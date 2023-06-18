Stokes snares Smith after Broad's double strike in Ashes opener







Australia were 78-3 at lunch on the second day, still a huge 315 runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared, a total built on Joe Root's unbeaten 118 -- the former skipper's first Ashes hundred in eight years.



Broad reduced Australia to 29-2 in the seventh over of Saturday's play after removing both David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, with successive deliveries.

In the drawn 2019 Ashes in England, left-handed Warner had averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by Broad.



Stokes had said before this match that Broad's record against Warner had been a factor in his selection for the first of this five-match series and the 36-year-old seamer yet again proved to be the opener's nemesis. Warner had fought hard for a score of nine on an overcast morning favouring England's quicks when he contributed to his own dismissal by chasing a wide ball outside off from Broad and inside edged into his stumps.



The roars that greeted Warner's exit became deafening next ball when Labuschagne fell for a golden duck. �AFP



