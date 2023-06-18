National football team reach Bengaluru safely







The Jamal Bhuan and Co. departed from Phnom Penh, the capital and most populous city of Cambodia, on Friday afternoon and reached at the team hotel at 1.30 am after completing their formalities at the airport.



Bangladesh, which pitted at group B in the eight-nation SAFF Championship, will start their campaign when they will face upper ranked Lebanon on June 22, one day after the formal kicks off of the championship (June 21).

The remaining two group matches will be held on June 25 and 28.



Bangladesh will play against Maldives on June 25 at 4 pm (BST) and face Bhutan on June 28 at 8 pm (BST). All the matches will be held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium.



Before the SAFF Championship mission, the Cambodia mission of the Bangladesh football team was a success. Bangladesh beat local premier league club Tiffy Army FC by 1-0 goal in the practice match and defeated host Cambodia also by the same identical margin in the FIFA Tier-1 International Friendly match.



The booters confidence level has boosted than before at the moment after winning two matches in Cambodia. �BSS



