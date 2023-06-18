Video
BFF to ask Ministry for Taka four crore

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is going to ask for Taka 40,000,000 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to make up its lack of enough fund for rest of the year. The decision was taken at the fifth emergency meeting of the executive committee of the BFF led by the president Kazi M Salahuddin on Saturday.

The Federation has a busy time in the rest of the year. A total of 14 international events will keep the federation quite busy the rest of the year. In addition to the men's and men's age-group events, there are also a few events for seniors. The events including the SAFF Under-17, Under-19, AFC Under-23, several FIFA international friendlies for men and women, and the Asian Games.

BFF has a shortage of Taka four crore to participate in all the games. The country's football governing body has decided to ask the Sports Ministry for this amount to make up for it.

The Executive Committee finalised a budget of Taka seven crore for the time. The Federation will get Taka three crore from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

A member of the BFF EC committee said media after the meeting on the day that they had a shortage of Taka four crore for different international events and that the Federation would ask the Ministry for Youth and Sports for that money. But the BFF official also said that they would be trying to get some money from different sponsors as well.



