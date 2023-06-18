Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

The India women's team will tour Bangladesh in next month for a white-ball series which includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

All of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It will be the first time in 11 years that Mirpur will host a women's international game. The last time the Bangladesh women's team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.

The one-day series is a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship which is being contested by ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

The tour marks the first series under the ICC's Women's FTP 2022-2025 to be hosted by Bangladesh.

The Indian side will arrive in Dhaka on July 6. The series will start with three T20 International, slating for July 9, 11 and 13. The three ODIs will be held on July 16, 19 and 22.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers
Shakib, Tamim named for ODI squad
Stokes snares Smith after Broad's double strike in Ashes opener
National football team reach Bengaluru safely
Trott heaps praise on Bangladesh pacers after big defeat
BFF to ask Ministry for Taka four crore
Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July
Shaheen back for Pakistan as squad


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft