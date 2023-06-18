Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July







All of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It will be the first time in 11 years that Mirpur will host a women's international game. The last time the Bangladesh women's team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.



The one-day series is a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship which is being contested by ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

The tour marks the first series under the ICC's Women's FTP 2022-2025 to be hosted by Bangladesh.



The Indian side will arrive in Dhaka on July 6. The series will start with three T20 International, slating for July 9, 11 and 13. The three ODIs will be held on July 16, 19 and 22. �BSS



