Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:47 PM
Shaheen back for Pakistan as squad

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KARACHI, JUNE 17: Lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was named Saturday in Pakistan's 16-man squad to play two Tests in Sri Lanka next month -- his first outing in the long form of the game in a year.

The 23-year-old injured a knee in Sri Lanka last July and missed Pakistan's home Test series against Australia, England and New Zealand.

Shaheen, who has 99 wickets in 25 Tests, featured in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, but injured the same knee in the final.

He is back to full fitness, however, and played in the Pakistan Super League as well as featuring in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

"I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year," Shaheen said, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

"I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format. I am eager to make an impactful comeback."
Prolific young batter Mohammad Huraira and allrounder Aamer Jamal have been picked for the first time.    �AFP


